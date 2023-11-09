Usher is preparing for the performance of a lifetime after being chosen as the star of the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in February.

For “Extra: The Podcast,” “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Usher, who dished on the honor. Listen here!

He emphasized, “It doesn’t get any bigger.”

As for getting the call, Usher said, “When I got the call, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been working really hard my entire career. The preparation didn’t start within the last two years of performing in Las Vegas. It really started 30 years ago, and my commitment to it and the journey that I’ve taken musically is why I think I’m given that moment.’”

Usher had to keep his big Super Bowl show a secret for weeks before it was announced!

He noted, “My family didn’t know. My sons did not know. I tried to tell my daughter. She just ran off. She didn’t care. I was like, ‘I got to tell you a secret.’”

Believe it or not, Usher did share his secret with... Anna Wintour!

He explained, “I called her and I said, ‘Hey, I gotta tell you something,’ and I shared it with her early. And the first thing she says, ‘Well, what are you wearing?’”

Usher is “still working on those details,” adding, “If you’ve had the opportunity to come see my show, you understand it’s really a celebration of our culture, a celebration of what we’ve come from, a celebration of the places I’ve come from… I’m going to pull all of those things and then some into this performance.”