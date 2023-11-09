Beyoncé Drops ‘Renaissance’ Film Trailer!

Getty Images

The trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is here, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the star’s new concert movie.

The video opens with a welcome to the Renaissance, with Bey’s voice saying, “I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time. Reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find a source to charge my inner being assembly line frequency as I tap my MPC.”

The trailer then cuts to concert footage and behind-the-scenes moments, as Bey narrates, “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough to balance motherhood. And being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

From there, it is a burst of music, dancing, and a montage of the singer’s jaw-dropping costumes. Watch the trailer above and see some of her iconic tour looks below.