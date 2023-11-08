Ryan Lochte Teaches Jennifer Hudson How to Swim!

Joslyn Martinez/The Jennifer Hudson Show

Jennifer Hudson got some A-list swim lessons thanks to Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte.

Lochte appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Tuesday to give Hudson some pointers in the pool. Watch!

Ryan also appeared in-studio for an interview on Wednesday, where Jennifer told him, “You were such an awesome teacher. You gave me the confidence and the courage to try it and I knew that I was in good hands… I had the best time.”

They also chatted about Lochte’s kids, and Jennifer asked if they know how to swim.

Ryan, who shares Caiden, 6, Liv, 4, and Georgia, 5 months with wife Kayla Rae, said, “My oldest son, he’s on the swim team, but he doesn’t really like it so much. He wants to just play, play swim and I’m fine with that. As long as my kids know how to swim, that’s all I really care about.”

He continued, “If swimming is what they want to do in a career then they can pursue that but I’m not pushing them, I’m letting them make their own decisions.”

Lochte added of Liv, “She thinks she can swim, but she can’t. Daddy is right there, always.”