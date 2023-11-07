Wynonna Judd Fangirled Over Gwen Stefani at ‘The Voice’! (Exclusive)

Instagram

“Extra” caught up with country music megastar Wynonna Judd as she joins “The Voice” as this season’s Mega Mentor!

She dished on how invested she has become in the contestants and the unexpected bond she formed with Gwen Stefani, confessing she even had a fangirl moment with Gwen!

Judd said of Stefani, "When I walked in here, I'd never met Gwen Stefani. She is top five of my favorite artists,” adding, “‘Hollaback Girl’ is my favorite song in the car. When I told her this, she looked at me like I was an alien.”

She continued, “Gwen and I so bonded in a way I wasn't expecting."

Now, she’s bonding with the contestants and helping them hit the right notes with the coaches.

Before she joined “The Voice,” however, she needed to brush up on the show.

“I’ll be honest. As a woman… working all the time and a farmer, I don’t watch a lot of TV… Now, I’m completely obsessed because I get it. I’m plugged in, America! I get it, and I’m for these artists,” she said.

Wynonna is the perfect Mega Mentor for a at least one very good reason — she’s a country-music queen!

She was half of the award-winning duo the Judds, before her mom Naomi Judd died by suicide last year.

Wynonna said following her mother’s death, “It was an amazing time of transition to where I didn’t know that I could do it and the fans were there and they believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.”

Now, she’s bringing her music to her adoring fans with a new tour and a whole lot more.

"I'm making a new record, writing a book, so there's future,” she said. “I'm trying to stay in the now and we're celebrating the past, so it's all happening at once and it feels like this combustion and I'm a mess, but I'm a beautiful mess when I put on my eyelashes.”