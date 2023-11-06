Savannah Chrisley & BF Make It Instagram Official with PDA Pic

Instagram

Savannah Chrisley, 26, and her boyfriend Robert Shiver, 38, aren’t afraid of a little PDA!

The “Chrisley Knows Best” alum and the former football player are Instagram official after Savannah shared some cozy pics with Robert.

In one photo, she looks up lovingly at the athlete. In another, they share a kiss.

Chrisley wore jeans and a beige sweater for the pics, while Shiver was in jeans, long-sleeved shirt and baseball cap.

She wrote in the caption, “Sometimes… it just works ❤️.”

People magazine first reported they were a couple back in September, when Savannah posted a photo of just their hands on Instagram Stories.

Savannah first mentioned she was dating someone on an episode of the “Viall Files” about a month ago.

Afterward she told People, "I'm just so grateful to have such an amazing person in my life that shows up and loves and cares and is a positive influence on the kids.”

The kids she referred to are her siblings Grayson and Chloe, who are in her care while their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve prison time.