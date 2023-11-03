Getty Images

After an eight-year break, Meg Ryan is making her return to the big screen in “What Happens Later” with David Duchovny.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Meg and David about the new rom-com, which she also co-wrote and directed.

Meg explained why she wanted to jump back in with this project, saying, “It seemed doable. It came to me during COVID. There was a lot of limits, you know, we didn’t have a big budget or anything like that, so a lot of imagination needed to go into it, so I guess that hooked me.”

Ryan says her 18-year-old daughter Daisy hasn’t seen the movie yet.

The movie centers on two exes who reunite after getting snowed in at the airport.

David was “thrilled” to be work with Meg, who has starred in classics like “When Harry Met Sally” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”

For a dance scene in “What Happens Later,” Meg and David were “winging it” in terms of the choreography. He noted, “Somehow we just were in the same space without belting one another in the head.

The scene took “three takes” to film.