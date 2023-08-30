Bleeker Street

Meg Ryan is making her rom-com return!

A new trailer for her coming movie “What Happens Later” has just been released.

The movie has Ryan starring opposite David Duchovny, who plays her ex. The two unexpectedly run into each other at an airport. After their flights are delayed, they connect over their past and mull over what could have been.

“What Happens Later” is Meg’s first movie in eight years. Along with acting in the movie, Meg also directed it, making it her second time behind the camera; she made her directorial debut with the 2015 movie “Ithaca.”

Meg recently told Entertainment Weekly, “It has a relationship to movies from the '40s, like ‘Bringing Up Baby,’ in terms of the banter and the rhythm of things and a lot of that era of filmmaking. Nora Ephron used to say about rom-coms that they were really a secretly incredible delivery system to comment on the times, and we do that in this movie."

Ryan and Ephron worked together on iconic rom-coms like “Sleepless in Seattle,” “You’ve Got Mail,” and “When Harry Met Sally.”

Of the characters in “What Happens Later,” Meg shared, “My character, Willa, is a magical thinker, and David's character, Bill, is a catastrophic thinker.”

“These rom-coms really work when the two characters are somehow opposites and yet have a rhythm of intellect and humor and dialogue and banter that sort of indicates their compatibility,” Ryan added. “So, it's just been really fun to see David embrace this guy who I don't think is anything really like David. Whereas the Willa thing I can really relate to. To see him dive into every single scene in the fullest way, he's funny, and he's smart, and he's dear, and irresistible."

As for what makes her new movie stand out, Ryan said, “Sometimes there's a question of: ‘Will they be together? Will they not be together?’ For that reason, it sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit. It's also about old people, and it's still romantic and sexy."

A few months ago, David discussed the movie at the Tribeca Film Festival. He teased, “It's really good… I mean, it's just me and her, the whole damn movie, and it's just a kind of throwback sweet film."