Al Pacino’s Hefty Child Support Payments to Noor Alfallah Revealed

Getty Images

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have reached a custody agreement regarding their baby son Roman, TMZ reports.

The parents will share legal custody, but Noor will have primary physical custody and Al will have visitation.

Pacino will pay $110,000 in child support to Alfallah up front, followed by $30,000 per month. The actor will also set aside $15,000 per year for education expenses, and could be required to contribute an additional $90,000 at the end of the year, depending on his earnings.

TMZ says Al was paying $13,000 per month for a night nurse and will need to pay any medical expenses not covered by insurance.

In September, “Extra” obtained legal docs that revealed Alfallah was asking for physical custody of the baby and “reasonable visitation” for Pacino. She also wanted to share legal custody with the Oscar winner.

At the same time, a source told us that Pacino and Alfallah were no longer romantic, but still spent time together.