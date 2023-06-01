Robert De Niro Talks Playdates for His Baby and Al Pacino’s (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino could be setting up playdates for their babies in the near future!

“Extra” caught up with De Niro, alongside Jane Rosenthal, as they got ready to kick off another Tribeca Festival. Robert, 79, just welcomed a baby girl with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, and commented on his frequent co-star Al, expecting his fourth child at 83.

De Niro and Chen were just in Cannes together, weeks after the arrival of their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. The actor said it was, “All good, all great.”

When asked if he and Pacino may set up playdates for their youngest kids he smiled, saying, “Good question.” Jane said we were talking about that this morning, and Robert added, “Floor play.”

As for Father’s Day, Robert said he would be celebrating “just simply, with everyone.”

And fatherhood keeps reinvigorating him. The star joked, “I’m going to have a new one every year.”

The Tribeca Festival kicks off with “Kiss the Future,” and Jane said, “Ben [Affleck] and Matt [Damon] produced an amazing documentary, about a group of musicians who kept the heart and soul of Sarajevo alive during the war… It’s a wonderful uplifting documentary.”

They will end the festival with “A Bronx Tale,” 30 years after it premiered.

De Niro, who starred in the film, said, “I am really looking forward to it especially at the Beacon theater… the audience… can’t wait.”

So will we see him bring back more films? He smiled, “I have a few more, they’re out there.”

Jane talked about the music talent at the fest, saying, “Paul McCartney will be in conversation and John Mellencamp… French Montana’s doc at the Beacon and he will be performing after…There are just great music docs… Gonna be a really fun festival.”

Also premiering is Pixar’s “Elemental.” Jane said, “This will be a great film to bring your family too.” Robert is bringing his family, saying, “The baby is too young, I will bring my other kid who is 11.”

Back to the baby, when asked, does Gia have her dad wrapped around her little finger yet and if he’s changing diapers, the Oscar winner said, “Not quite yet but I am getting there.”