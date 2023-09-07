Al Pacino & Noor Alfallah Are No Longer Romantically Together (Source)

Backgrid

“Extra” has new details surrounding Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah’s relationship, as she files for physical custody of their son Roman.

A source tells us that Pacino and Alfallah are no longer romantic, but do spend time together.

As for their baby, the insider reveals Noor wants full custody and more money than what Pacino has offered her so far.

Roman is Pacino’s fourth child. He’s already the father of Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Our source says the Oscar winner’s older children haven’t engaged with their baby brother. His ex, D’Angelo, however, has continued to be a friend and ally to Pacino through these challenging times.

“Extra” has also obtained legal docs that reveal Alfallah is asking for physical custody of the baby and “reasonable visitation” for Pacino. She also wants to share legal custody with the Oscar winner.

The 29-year-old included a “voluntary declaration of parentage,” a doc signed by Pacino and a witness less than a week after the baby was born that states Al is the biological father.

Noor also wants the 83-year-old to pay for her legal fees and any costs associated with the case.

No word yet on child support. The court will make that decision at a later date.