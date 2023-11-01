Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 Revealed!

From gift-giving to self-spoiling, get your shopping list ready, because ‘tis the season for Oprah’s Favorite Things!

Oprah Daily’s creative director Adam Glassman gave “Extra” a sneak peek at some of the 112 items that made the 2023 list, like dog shampoos and more from Pride & Groom, and family holiday jammies from the Honest Company.

Adam even unveiled some special picks for the “Extra” team, including an Ooni indoor electric pizza oven for family dinner nights at Billy Bush’s house, or a Fujifilm Instax digital and Polaroid camera for Megan Ryte to snap pics while she’s out and about.

For Melvin Robert’s early mornings, Glassman suggested the Asutra eye mask for a good night’s sleep, and for glam girl Terri Seymour, he picked Lalais’ compact filled with blotting papers.

Adam had the perfect accessory for fashion plate Mona Kosar Abdi too, a purple bag from Telfar!