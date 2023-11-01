Getty Images

After more than two decades of eye-popping costumes, it is no big surprise Heidi Klum absolutely outdid herself again!

After six hours of prosthetics, feathers, and rhinestones placed perfectly from head to toe, Heidi became a life-sized peacock with an elaborate entourage.

She had a team of dancers who fanned out dressed as her feathers, and husband Tom Kaulitz was her egg.

“Extra” caught up with Klum on the red carpet at her annual Halloween bash, and she explained, “I always try and come up with something new. I wanted to do a collaboration with someone, not just glue 5 lbs. of prosthetics on myself… I thought, ‘How can I surprise and wow people again?’”

That’s when she came up with the idea of enlisting a group of people and dressing as a peacock because it is “so beautiful and has all the colors, and it also fans out.”

She turned to Cirque du Soleil, calling it “the perfect place to collaborate with.”

Turning to Tom, she joked, “And then my husband, people were wondering what he has done wrong that he is in this egg?”

Kaulitz told us, “Heidi always comes up with something. If it is a worm, I’m a fisherman, or if she’s a peacock, I’m going to be an egg.”