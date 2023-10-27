Jay Leno Recalls ‘Wonderful’ Taylor Swift’s Visits to ‘Tonight Show’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nearly one year after the horrific accident where his face caught fire while he was working in his garage, Jay Leno’s recovery is nothing short of incredible.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Leno at the first-ever Comedy Fantasy Camp, where he revealed that he still has the car from the incident.

He joked, “Once men are over 40, you can’t teach them anything. They still do the same stupid things they always do.”

Jay noted that he is “still working on the car.”

Amid Traylor mania, Jay also reflected on having Taylor Swift on “The Tonight Show,” calling her the “kindest” person.

He said, “I had her on the show all the time. She was the most wonderful person… You’d see all these impressionable young girls as young as 8 or 9 years old and their eyes would light up… She’s a great role model and a terrific person."

Jay was a role model as he joined Adam Carolla and Carol Leifer at the first-ever Comedy Fantasy Camp, which is giving aspiring stand-up comics the opportunity to learn and work with some of the biggest names in comedy.

Leno commented, “I like to talk to comics and comics like to help other comics.