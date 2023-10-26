Instagram

Kate Middleton’s younger brother James Middleton is a dad!

DailyMail.com posted photos of James and his wife Alizee Thevenet walking with a stroller in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood.

In the pics, James is bundled up in a green coat as he pushes a gray baby carriage. Alizee is by his side in a denim shirt and jeans paired with a brown coat. The new parents are both holding cups of coffee as they walk.

Back in July, James announced on Instagram that the couple was expecting.

The 36-year-old shared a photo of Alizee cradling her baby bump as she smiled at their dog Mable. James wrote, “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️.”

The Brit added, “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved [dog] Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️.”

James once revealed to The Telegraph that he met Thevenet in Chelsea in 2017 after his dog Ella ran up to her at the South Kensington Club.

“Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back,” he explained in 2021. “Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.”

He proposed in 2019, and the couple wed in 2021. He posted on Instagram at the time, “Mr & Mrs. Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️.”

Before welcoming his own baby, James became an uncle to his sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton’s kids.

Kate shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William. Pippa and her husband James Matthews are the parents of Arthur, 5, Grace, 2, and Rose, 1.