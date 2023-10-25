Instagram

Former Olympian Tara Lipinski, 41, is now a mom!

Lipinski and her husband Todd Kapostasy have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

They named their bundle of joy Georgie.

Of Georgie’s birth, Tara told People magazine, “I was playing Dave Matthews' song 'You and Me' and I could not stop sobbing. Then the baby came out, and it was so much relief. I felt like I could breathe again."

Tara gushed, “I dreamt about this for so long. A crying baby, sleepless nights. Even when I'm like, 'Okay, take an hour nap,' I'm almost too excited. I'm like, 'She's there. Just watch her a little longer.’"

She noted, “It’s the best tired I’ve ever been.”

Tara described Georgie as “so calm and peaceful.”

Georgie’s arrival comes after five years of fertility struggles for Lipinski.

She revealed, “I went through four pregnancies, four miscarriages, four D&Cs [dilation and curettage, an often painful procedure to remove pregnancy tissue from the uterine lining].”

“It was like, 'Okay, Tara, you've put your body through enough.' That's when I decided to think of other options,” Lipinski went on.

Earlier this month, Tara announced that she was expecting via surrogate.

She shared on her “Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting” podcast, “After our immune testing results we decided to take one of our own biological, genetic embryos 🧬and give it to a surrogate. We matched with a heaven sent surrogate Mikayla and we received a positive pregnancy test.”