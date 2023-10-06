Getty Images

Olympic ice skater Tara Lipinski, 41, has a baby on the way!

Earlier this week, Lipinski revealed that she’s expecting her first child with husband Todd Kapostasy via surrogate.

She shared on her “Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting” podcast, “After our immune testing results we decided to take one of our own biological, genetic embryos 🧬 and give it to a surrogate. We matched with a heaven sent surrogate Mikayla and we received a positive pregnancy test.”

“It was just so surreal. It couldn't have been happening to us like we don't get this news, this doesn't happen to us. I almost didn't believe it," Lipinski went on. "I was just sobbing. But like, that ugly sobbing of just years of all of this trauma pouring out of my eyes."

As for how she felt after learning the news, she commented, “I don't know how to describe it other than pure relief. Obviously, happiness and thinking that maybe our lives are going to finally change and we're not going to be in the same, awful hamster wheel anymore."

Tara has been open about her infertility struggles.

She told Todd on one episode, “I wasn’t educated, there wasn’t ever a moment that someone brought this to me to even think about. Or to drop a seed in my brain to think about a fertility timeline and a biological clock."

She added, “You kind of heard, ‘Oh your biological clock is ticking,’ and that’s the only thing I feel like I ever heard that could remotely make me think that there was a timeline. I also felt like I work out, I work my muscles, I hydrate, I was an elite athlete at one point in my life. I eat healthy, and I just thought, 'Oh maybe these things correlate,' and that’s not necessarily true."