Getty Images

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff is dishing on Season 13!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to Crystal, who teased that the drama is off the scales.

She commented, “It’s pretty extreme for me and some of the women… It’s wild.”

This season brings back former Housewives Denise Richards and Camille Grammer. Crystal noted, “I see why they were all Housewives at some point… They bring a lot of drama and a lot of opinions.”

Crystal also revealed where she stands with Kyle Richards, who is currently dealing with a separation from Mauricio Umansky.

According to Crystal, things are “better” between her and Kyle.

When asked if she knew anything about Kyle and Mauricio’s separation, Crystal commented, “You see kind of rumors online, but I was equally as surprised as I think everyone was… I’m sort of, like, living it day by day with everyone as well.”

In the new season, Crystal gets candid about living and struggling with bulimia. While stressing the importance of living moment by moment, she said, “It’s a nonlinear experience for every single person that experiences not only the eating disorder that I have but other versions. It’s sort of another platform for me to share my story. It’s a responsibility for me, but it’s something that I feel honored to take on.”