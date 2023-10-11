Mauricio Umansky Reacts to ‘Stupid' Rumors He’s Dating Co-Worker (Exclusive)

ABC

Mauricio Umansky and partner Emma Slater made a major comeback with their Motown Night performance on “Dancing with the Stars”! They spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about how hard they worked to redeem themselves.

The team performed the Foxtrot to “Working My Way Back to You” by the Spinners, and Umansky said, “I felt the pressure all week long. All I can tell you is that we worked our butts off this week… I was relentless… We would sit down for a break and I would be like, ‘Come on, Emma, let's go.’ I mean, our breaks were like a minute long.”

Emma added, “I needed a break. I was like, ‘Wait, what? We just sat down!’”

She went on, “He really put himself through it, and I could tell that probably the last week's performance was on his mind and he really wanted to deliver this week performance, which he absolutely did.”

Mel said, “You got positive feedback, too, from the judges. Bruno said, ‘You know you brought the vibe,’ Carrie Ann said, ‘You're so smooth.’ That had to make you feel good.”

Mauricio agreed, “Made me feel great. I was very happy today.”

He also reacted to all the “stupid” speculation about his personal life amid his separation from Kyle Richards, including recent headlines about him being out to dinner with his real estate co-worker Leslie Bega.

Mel said, “People are watching who you go to dinner with, people are speculating about people that you're at dinner with…?”

“Yeah, it's too much,” Mauricio said, “It's too much. I don't know what else to tell you about that. I showed up late for the dinner, I left early for the dinner, and, like, all of a sudden it's, like, a whole story — it's just stupid.”