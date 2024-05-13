Getty Images

In February, King Charles III revealed his cancer diagnosis and now he’s sharing a new detail about his treatment.

During a conversation with British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck at the Army Flying Museum on Monday, Charles revealed on major side effect of his cancer treatment.

After Mapplebeck revealed that he lost his sense of taste while undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, Charles confirmed that he was dealing with losing his sense of taste, too.

It is unclear if his loss of taste is temporary.

In 2020, Charles revealed that he lost his sense of smell and taste after contracting the coronavirus.

After a chat with a health care worker, health care assistant Jeff Wall told DailyMail.com, “[Charles] did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him. He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste and, sort of, still felt he's still got it now."

Charles has not disclosed what type of cancer he is fighting

Charles just returned to his public duties last month.

In late April, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla made a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London.

During their visit, the royals chatted with medical specials and patients about the importance of early cancer detection.

On Instagram, the Palace wrote, “Marking His Majesty’s return to public duties, The King and Queen spent time with patients and families to hear about their ongoing treatment and the support they have received.”