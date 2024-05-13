Steve Buscemi’s Team Gives Health Update After Violent Attack in NYC

Getty Images

Steve Buscemi is on the mend after he was attacked in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The New York Post reports the 66-year-old was punched in the face while walking in the Kips Bay neighborhood around noon on May 8.

The attack left Buscemi with swelling to his face and left eye, and he was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

Afterward his publicist gave The Post an update on his condition.

The spokesperson said in a statement, “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to him while also walking the streets of New York.”

A witness working nearby saw the attack and told the paper, “I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards. He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.”

The NYPD told CNN, “At this time there are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.”

The department released surveillance footage of a suspect and added, “The individual is described as a male with dark complexion, wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, blue t shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag.”

The police department is asking for the public’s help to find the perpetrator.

Just weeks ago, Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was also randomly attacked with a rock in Manhattan.