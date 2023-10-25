How to Make a Full Blood Orange Spiderita for Halloween

We’re only days from Halloween, and the Casamigos party is the hottest one in all of Hollywood!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Casamigos Global Director Rachel Zalis, who shared her recipe for a Full Blood Orange Spiderita, which is the perfect cocktail for Halloween!

For the cocktail, you’ll need 1 oz. of blood orange juice, 1 oz. of fresh lime, .5 oz. of simple syrup, and 2 oz. of Casamigos Reposado Tequila. Add 2 jalapeño slices, and shake!