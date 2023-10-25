Cher Dishes on ‘Christmas’ Album & Working with Tyga on ‘Extra: The Podcast’

Getty Images

Cher just dropped “Christmas,” her first holiday album!

The star is dishing with “Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler about the record on “Extra: The Podcast.” Listen here!

The 77-year-old icon worked with boyfriend and music exec Alexander “A.E.” Edwards on the album.

She shared, “Alexander talked me into singing again, like, when we met, because I was ambivalent, and he brought me some songs. Then the whole Christmas album came up.”

While Cher has declined to do a Christmas album in the past, she finally said yes! She commented, “This must be the right time because I was asked forever and starting from Sonny and Cher days.”

She dished, “It’s a very strange Christmas album. All the tracks are their own little islands. Nothing seems to go together, but when you hear it, it works.”

Cher collaborated with Alexander on the single “Drop Top Sleigh Ride,” enlisting his pal Tyga to duet with her.

She said, “I love it. It might be my favorite song. It also, like, no one is gonna think of me with that song somehow, and then when T comes on, everybody is like, ‘What is this?’”

Cher is finding her happy place, with everything meshing musically and in her relationship.

She gushed, “I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other.”