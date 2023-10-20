Getty Images

Cher is making new music and getting candid with “Extra.”

The music legend shared her thoughts on Britney Spears, who is making headlines with her memoir “The Woman in Me.”

Cher commented, “I don’t think it was right what her father did because it seemed to serve him, no matter the help she needed and needs. I hear things, but no matter what, you love your children and sometimes you have to step in.”

She emphasized, “I didn’t like it, so I wanted to let her know I was watching and I was listening.”

Cher and Britney both had Las Vegas residencies at the same time.

Cher recalled, “When we were in Vegas, everybody on the Strip knew. We just didn’t know how deep it was, but we knew something was really not right. You could tell, everybody would say, ‘She’s medicated,’ but not enough to not be able to work, and when people talk, they multiply things, but I knew there was a certain basis, there was that grain of truth, but it bothered me.”

Cher has been cranking out hits since 1965, and she recently found love again. The 77-year-old icon was recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week with music exec Alexander “A.E.” Edwards... who’s 40 years younger.

The two are making music together with her “Christmas” album, which is out now. She shared, “Alexander talked me into singing again, like, when we met, because I was ambivalent and he brought me some songs. Then the whole Christmas album came up.”

While Cher has declined to do a Christmas album in the past, she finally said yes! She commented, “This must be the right time because I was asked forever and starting from Sonny and Cher days.”

She dished, “It’s a very strange Christmas album. All the tracks are their own little islands. Nothing seems to go together, but when you hear it, it works.”

Cher collaborated with Alexander on the single “Drop Top Sleigh Ride,” enlisting his pal Tyga to duet with her.

She said, “I love it. It might be my favorite song. It also is like, no one is gonna think of me with that song somehow, and then when T comes on, everybody is like, ‘What is this?’”

Cher is finding her happy place, with everything meshing between her music and her relationship.

She gushed, “I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other.”

Cher also gets what’s going on in the world right now in Israel. She noted, “People forget… if you were doing this to someone else’s family… in the Middle East seems like everything is always insane, boiling over… There is so much to be done.

“All the ways our country is changing, it’s just getting worse and worse. There are lots of people that are trying to make it better,” Cher continued. “I don’t know what’s going to happen… I know if [Trump] gets into office, we will have a hard time keeping our Constitution and our democracy.”

Cher also remembered legend Tina Turner and their bond. She revealed, “We had kind of a special relationship because both of us were younger when we were married and both of our husbands were pretty much the boss…