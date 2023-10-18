Matthew McConaughey Raises Awareness in Stand Up to Cancer PSA BTS Clip

Matthew McConaughey is joining forces with Stand Up to Cancer and Visit Myrtle Beach for a new PSA to raise awareness about cancer research!

McConaughey has been an ambassador for Stand Up to Cancer since 2015.

In the PSA, Matthew narrates as clips of a family are shown, from the time a dad and his young daughter visit the beach and then her finding love as he navigates life with a cancer diagnosis.

In an "Extra" exclusive behind-the-scenes clip for the PSA, Matthew revealed, “I’ve lost many close friends and family to this disease. When they were first diagnosed, it was a scary and confusing time. All I wanted to do was gather as much information as possible from the experts and learn about cancer treatments and new breakthroughs that might help my loved ones beat the disease.”

Calling the process a “beast,” Matthew added, “It’s helpful to know that organizations like Stand Up to Cancer exist and that finding out the right information, the best information, the best next step forward, it’s not just a big black hole.”