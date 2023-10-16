‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Marries Indie Musician Phem

Elizabeth Posey/Instagram

Tyler Posey and Phem are married!

Page Six reports the couple tied the knot at a meditation garden in the Pacific Palisades and celebrated with a reception at Duke’s Malibu.

Posey wore a beige suit for their big day, while Phem stunned in a floor-length lace gown with long sleeves and a very long veil. The bride, real name Olivia Marsico, wore her hair down in soft waves and carried a massive bouquet.

Tyler’s cousin Elizabeth Posey shared a pic of the newlyweds and wrote, “Added another member to the Posey family and couldn’t be more happy. Congratulations to Tyler and Olivia!”

Jesse Posey/Instagram

The actor’s brother Jesse also posted photos, including one of the couple dancing. He wrote, "My best f**king dude got married today to the best girl. I love you and Liv forever. You're my homies forever. We partied hard into the perfect night with the best crowd."

The Clemente Twins/Instagram

Social media stars Ava and Leah Clement aka the Clement Twins also shared pics and video from the wedding, revealing celeb guests like Avril Lavigne, who toured with Phem, and Bella Thorne, who is Tyler’s ex.

The Clemente Twins/Instagram

In one caption, they wrote, “Congrats to our cousin @phem 🎉 Wishing you and @tylerposey58 the best!!! We love you 💕💕 💍👰‍♀️🤵🏻.”

Tyler, 31, and Phem, 28, got engaged earlier this year in Cambria, California.

In June, the couple opened up to People about the proposal.

Posey called Cambria, “Phem's favorite place," adding, “We spend every Valentine’s Day there, so it only felt perfect to do it there.“

She added, “It was just us alone on the beach. I should’ve known when he propped his phone up on a rock to film that something was up… but I had no idea.”

Posey surprised her with a ring he designed himself, which included her favorite color, green. “I’m very grateful she likes it!" the actor said.

Tyler explained they were “getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us. We want a fairly intimate wedding. Or at least the ceremony but the reception will be the dance party everyone can join."

Phem added, "Tyler and I are both very spiritually open people, so it means a lot we are able to have the service at such a peaceful place."