‘Teen Wolf’ Alum Tyler Posey & Singer Phem Engaged

Getty Images

Tyler Posey and singer Phem are getting married!

The “Teen Wolf” alum popped the question to the singer earlier this year, and revealed to People magazine it was a beach proposal.

"We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem's favorite place," he said. "We spend every Valentine’s Day there, so it only felt perfect to do it there.“

She added, “It was just us alone on the beach. I should’ve known when he propped his phone up on a rock to film that something was up… but I had no idea.”

Posey, 31, surprised her with a ring he designed himself, which included her favorite color, green. “I’m very grateful she likes it!" the actor said.

The couple will say “I do” in October, but they aren’t revealing the location.

Tyler said, "We’re keeping it close to home and getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us. We want a fairly intimate wedding. Or at least the ceremony but the reception will be the dance party everyone can join."

Phem added, "Tyler and I are both very spiritually open people so it means a lot we are able to have the service at such a peaceful place."

The pair met in 2020 while recording music together and soon fell in love.

Phem insisted, “I went into it strictly business… I swear. The thing I like the best is that we were friends first.”

Now, Posey says, "I didn’t expect to feel too different when we got engaged, but it really did change. The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in. I imagine it’ll grow even more when we get married.”

Phem joked, "He got 10x hotter all the sudden. But ya, besides that the love feels deeper now."

Posey also gushed over Phem, saying, "I really love that she is my best friend. She’s scrappy, never complains, her work ethic is so inspiring, she knows how to take care of herself and is so ambitious but also knows how to laugh with me about poop jokes all night long.”

He added, "She’s a great dog mom to all three of our dogs. And supports me and looks out for me better than I can do for myself. She’s open to growing with me because we make each other’s lives better. She’s the real deal."

Phem insisted Posey “understands me on a soul level.”

She explained, "From the jump, he validated my queerness even though I’m now with him and that was really important to me. He strives to be a better person everyday and I am so proud of his sobriety and commitment to self growth. I’ve grown so much from watching how he navigates the world. We have a very unique relationship that I didn’t think was ever possible. He makes me laugh more than anyone and we have so much fun together!!"

Posey previously told NME in 2021, "I've been with everybody under the sun, and right now I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer, too.”