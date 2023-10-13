Mark Goddard of 'Lost in Space' Dies at 87

Getty Images

Actor Mark Goddard, known as Major Don West on all 84 episodes of the classic TV series "Lost in Space," has died at 87.

His wife, Evelyn, wrote on social media, "I’m so sorry to tell you that my wonderful husband passed away on October 10th. Several days after celebrating his 87th birthday [on July 24], he was hospitalized with pneumonia. We were hopeful when he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, but then doctors discovered he was in the final stages of pulmonary fibrosis for which there is no cure."

"He received excellent care at the beautiful Pat Roche Hospice Home," she went on, "and was able to die peacefully and with dignity. His children and I had the chance to express our love and say our goodbyes. I’ll never know how I deserved to spend 33 years with such a loving, gentle, handsome man who made me laugh so often."

Goddard's "Lost in Space" co-star, former child actor Billy Mumy, wrote, "R.I.P. to Mark Goddard. A truly beloved friend and brother to me for 59 years. I knew this was coming for the past few months. Shortly after a great phone chat he and I had on his 87th birthday in late July, I became aware that I would most likely never see or speak with him again. The last words we exchanged were 'I love you.'"

Goddard, born in Lowell, Massachusetts, was a star athlete in high school, but went into acting in the late '50s. In 1959, he made his TV debut as a regular on the series "Johnny Ringo" (1959-1960).

Other early credits include "The Joan Crawford Show" (1959), "The DuPont Show with June Allyson" (1960), and "Zane Grey Theatre" (1960).

After "Johnny Ringo," he played Chris Ballard on "The Detectives" from 1960-1962, appeared on his mentor Chuck Connors' series "The Rifleman" twice (1969 & 1962), and made guest appearances on many of the top shows of the era: "The Beverly Hillbillies" (1964), "Gunsmoke" (1964), "Perry Mason" (1963 & 1965), "The Fugitive" (1965), and as a regular on "Many Happy Returns" (1964-1965).

But it was "Lost in Space" that captivated viewers. On it, the boyishly handsome Goddard played an astronaut accompanying a family, the Robinsons, on what is meant to be a five-and-a-half-year journey into space. Sabotage throws them off course, stranding them. The mission took place in the impossibly far off year of... 1997.

Other eclectic career highlights include a dramatic episode of "Adam-12" (1970), appearing on Broadway with Liza Minnelli in 1978's "The Act," the camp Linda Blair disco movie "Roller Boogie" (1979), appearances on a number of soaps, and a cameo in the 1998 film adaptation of "Lost in Space."

Goddard was also an acting agent and coach, as well as a special ed teacher.