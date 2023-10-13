Celebrity News October 13, 2023
Avril Lavigne & Tyga Are No Longer Dating (Report)
Avril Lavigne, 39, and Tyga, 33, are “totally done” after an on-again, off-again romance, a source tells People.
The stars reportedly started dating in February, and it was around that time that People confirmed Avril was no longer engaged to Mod Sun.
That month, the singer was spotted hugging Tyga at Nobu in Malibu, and in March they were spied kissing during Paris Fashion Week.
People reported in June that the pair had broken up, but soon after they were hanging out in the VIP section at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, and again days later at a Fourth of July party at Nobu.
Lately they have stepped out separately, at high profile events. Tyga attended Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit in L.A., while Lavigne was just at New York Fashion Week last month.