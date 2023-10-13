Avril Lavigne & Tyga Are No Longer Dating (Report)

Getty Images

Avril Lavigne, 39, and Tyga, 33, are “totally done” after an on-again, off-again romance, a source tells People.

The stars reportedly started dating in February, and it was around that time that People confirmed Avril was no longer engaged to Mod Sun.

That month, the singer was spotted hugging Tyga at Nobu in Malibu, and in March they were spied kissing during Paris Fashion Week.

People reported in June that the pair had broken up, but soon after they were hanging out in the VIP section at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, and again days later at a Fourth of July party at Nobu.