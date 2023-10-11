Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Months after their reported paparazzi car chase, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to NYC for a World Mental Health Day event with Project Healthy Minds.

This was the latest stop on Meghan’s headline-making Hollywood reinvention tour after backlash over their Netflix docuseries and her $15-million Spotify deal flaming out.

At the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit, the royal raised concerns over the serious harm social media continues to have on children.

She said, “As parents, though our kids are really young, they're 2 and a half and 4 and a half, but social media is not going away.”

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life... outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan said. referencing Harry. “But I will say, I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again, quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change. And this will be in front of us. As they say, 'Being a parent, the days are long, but the years are short.' So, it worries me, but I'm also given a lot of hope and a lot of energy by the progress we've made in the last year."

Meghan is laser-focused on protecting kids. She commented, “I think it will take all of us to be able to keep our families and our children safe.”