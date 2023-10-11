Instagram

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding is a dad for the second time!

Last month, Golding’s wife Liv Lo gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Florence Likan. They didn’t break the news until now.

On Tuesday, the couple posted a video of their baby’s arrival on Instagram. They wrote, “The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other. This is our birth story fit-sphere.com @fitsphere_bylivlo.”

On Fitsphere, Liv revealed that she suffered heavy bleeding before giving birth a day later, on September 9.

While she wanted to have a vaginal delivery, she “suddenly had a fever and the baby started to go into distress.” Her medical team started to prep her for an emergency C-section but she went from “4-10 cm so quickly” and eventually gave birth after three pushes.

Their newborn “breastfed like a champ” at first, but then “started to grunt.” After the “grunting didn’t cease,” a nurse found that the baby had a “tacky” pulse. They learned that Florence “swallowed meconium” while in the womb, which “developed into pneumonia and required a 10-day course of antibiotics.” Florence was in the NICU “for the first almost two weeks of her life.”

Liv also had to be hospitalized for a “blood infection.” Her blood tests revealed that she had endometritis. She said, “As I had no symptoms before the birth the complications only showed up at birth when the bleeding started, so they couldn’t speculate as to how I got it.”

She shared, “Healing from postpartum, a blood infection, becoming a mother of two, and breastfeeding at the same time was an intense experience that rebirthed me at the same time as my daughter Florence.”

Henry and Liv are also the parents of daughter Lyla.

The couple announced they were expecting in May on Instagram. Alongside the caption, "Inbound ♥️👼🏻," the first photo shows Lyla on her dad’s lap, with Liv sitting beside them and leaning into Henry as the two hold hands over her baby bump.

In the second photo, the three of them are seen laughing together, with Lyla’s beaming face up against her mother’s bump.

Liv, who is a yoga instructor, posted the same photos to her individual Instagram account, writing, "Oh hey! New baby otw, due Sept 1 ❤️✨."

Back in 2021, Henry opened up to “Extra” about being a new dad.