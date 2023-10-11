‘DWTS’: Harry Jowsey Jokes Rylee Arnold Is Pregnant Amid Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

ABC

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold reacted to all the romance rumors as they spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on Motown Night at “Dancing with the Stars.”

The dance partners were spotted holding hands at the Hollywood Palladium last week, and Melvin pointed out that everyone has been speculating about them and saying they have chemistry.

Harry replied, “I hope so, because we have a great relationship, she’s awesome, and [we’re] just enjoying being together, so I guess it carries across.”

When Melvin asked if they had anything more to share, Harry added playfully, “She’s pregnant,” and touched her belly. Rylee exclaimed, “Harry!” while laughing and covering her face with her hands. He insisted, “I’m joking.”

Afterward, he added of “DWTS,” “I wouldn’t want to be with anyone else,” and Rylee agreed, “It has been really fun together.”

For Motown Night, the partners danced the foxtrot to “Easy” by the Commodores. Rylee said, “The groove just flowed,” while Harry said he was “in my feelings.”

As for next week’s Disney Night, they played coy. Rylee shared, “We’re excited to be a Disney character. We think it is going to be really fun.”