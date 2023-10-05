Instagram

Harry Jowsey, 26, and Rylee Arnold, 18, might be more than “Dancing with the Stars” partners.

The influencer and the pro dancer sparked dating rumors on Wednesday, when they were spied holding hands at the Hollywood Palladium.

TikTok user @juliastellalex shared a video of Harry and Rylee making their way through a crowd hand in hand. Watch it here!

Harry and Rylee weren’t shy about attending the Tate McRae show at the venue together. They were there with fellow “DWTS” contestant Lele Pons and other friends. Lele posted a group photo, and Jowsey and Arnold shared it.

Instagram

It was a casual night for the stars, with Harry wearing a white T-shirt and baseball hat, and Rylee in a white halter top and jeans.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert just spoke with Harry and Rylee after Latin Night this week.

Harry told Melvin the thing that surprised him the most about being on the show is “how much fun it is, and having so much fun with Rylee.”

She praised Jowsey, saying, “He’s doing great, so fun, so enjoyable — I love spending time with him in rehearsals... It has been everything I expected it to be, and more.”