Cher Denies Report She Hired Men to Kidnap Her Son Elijah: ‘Not True’

Cher, 77, is denying reports she tried to have her son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, kidnapped in 2022.

The story came to light in September when People obtained court docs filed by Elijah’s wife Marie King.

King’s papers were submitted in December 2022 as part of her divorce case with Elijah. She claimed that in November 2022, Cher hired four men to abduct Allman from an NYC hotel room because Marie and Elijah were trying to reconcile and the singer was concerned about her son.

King claimed that one of the men told her Cher was the one who hired them.

Now, Cher is setting the record straight, telling People, “That rumor is not true.”

The Grammy winner went on to share concerns over her son’s substance abuse issues.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher said. “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

She added, "I could fill a… I don’t even know, something gigantic with what I don’t know [about parenting]. I just keep trying.”