Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins Split: 'We Continue to Love Each Other'

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins have announced they are splitting up — but they're doing it in as civil a way as possible.

In a joint Instagram post, the former couple wrote, "After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably. While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both."

They went on, "We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

The two met on Bumble, and by 2021, Metz was telling Andy Cohen about their introduction via the app.

People magazine reports she told Andy, "I do remember seeing a guy's picture and he was an aspiring writer and he had a 'This Is Us' coffee cup and I was like, 'Oh, I can't, I can't. That would just be too weird. And then I was like, 'Oh, that's sweet. But, like, I can't.' So yeah, of course, you talk to a couple people and it's just like, 'Oh, we're not clicking. We're not vibing.'"

On her 40th birthday in 2020, Bradley, a writer, wrote, "From our first date in May, you've had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness."