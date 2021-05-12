‘This Is Us’ Reportedly Ending After Season 6

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Sad news for “This Is Us” fans — the show is coming to an end.

Variety reports that next season will be the last for the Pearson family.

The show is currently in Season 5, and was always rumored to wrap up after Season 6.

Variety says NBC and 20th Television declined to comment on the news.

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, told “Extra” back in 2019 that she knew how the series will end, teasing, "I am happy, and I hope people will be."

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Mandy’s husband Jack, said he was also in the know. He also told “Extra” in 2019 he approves of the ending, saying it sounds “amazing,” but that he has a feeling “by the time we get there it is going to morph into something that we could not dream or imagine it could become.”