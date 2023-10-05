Jimmie Allen & Wife Alexis Back Together After Baby #3 & Divorce Filing

Getty Images

Jimmie Allen, 38, and wife Alexis, 27, have called off their divorce, People magazine reports.

A rep for Allen tells the magazine that the divorce “was never fully seen through, legally,” and that they are back together.

The spokesperson added, “They decided to work on things together and are still together.”

The couple announced their split in April, while revealing they had a third child on the way. They both filed for divorce the same month.

On Monday, Alexis announced that their baby boy had arrived, and revealed his name: Cohen Ace James. They were already the parents of Naomi, 3, and Zara, who turns 2 this month.

Amid their separation, Allen was accused of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and emotional distress by his former manager.

In court docs from May, the woman claimed that Allen “raped her and repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over a period of 18 months.”

Allen denied the allegations, claiming that they had a consensual relationship. In a statement to Page Six, he said, “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years.”

“During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives,” Allen continued. “The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

After the lawsuit was filed, Jimmie apologized to Alexis on Instagram. He wrote, “I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all.

He went on, “I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

“The business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses,” he admitted. “I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be Blessed."

Aside from the suit brought by his former manager, another lawsuit was filed against Allen that accused him of secretly taping a woman while they had sex in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Allen countersued both women.

In the filing, he claimed that the sexual encounters were consensual.

He told Variety, “As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business. I’ve taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first. This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help. For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me.”

He added, “As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name. I am forever thankful for those who have stood by me and helped me share the truth. My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music.”

In July, Jimmie opened up on where he stood with Alexis. He told People magazine, “The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family.”