Famed NFL player and actor Dick Butkus has died at the age of 80.

Butkus’ family took to social media to confirm his death. On Thursday, they wrote, “The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California.”

The statement continued, “The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support. Additional information will be provided when it is available.”

Butkus, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears, played for eight seasons in the NFL, retiring in 1974.

After he quit professional football, Butkus begin his acting career, earning roles in shows like “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “The Rockford Files,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Taxi.”

He also had cameos as himself in “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” “The Last Boy Scout,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” and “Coach.”