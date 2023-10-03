Geri Halliwell Talks Spice Girls Reunion & Reacts to Mel B Message! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Geri Halliwell is dishing with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about the Spice Girls reunion buzz!

The singer also reacted to a cute video message from her Spice sister Mel B! Plus, Geri talks about her ninth book, “Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen,” the first in her new fantasy-adventure series.

Halliwell aka Ginger Spice said of the possible reunion, “The Spice Girls belong to the whole world. It’s about sharing the joy… and I always love it when I’m with them.”

The last time we saw the entire pop group together was the 2012 London Olympics! They did hit the road for their 2019 reunion tour, but without Posh. Mel B, however, recently told “Extra” that Victoria Beckham is on board!

Geri is, too, saying, “If and when that happens, it will be a joyful moment!”

Recently, Mel B recorded a message with “Extra” for Geri, saying, “Okay, Geri, you’re on my turf now. Be a good girl… and stop wearing white!”

Funny enough, Geri was wearing white for our interview! It shows just how tight these two are after a 30-year friendship.

Halliwell responded to the video, saying, “She’s absolutely amazing and inspirational.”

While we wait from that Spice-y encore, the best-selling author's new fantasy adventure series is out now.

She said of “Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen,” “I felt the world needed a new hero, someone ordinary. It is about finding the courage you never knew you had.”

Mona pointed out that the Spice Girls were about empowering young girls, calling the book a “full-circle moment.”

Geri agreed, saying, “I think it is an evolution. The language continues but it evolves.”

And the mother of two also continues to evolve. She just turned 50 and encourages women everywhere to just embrace it.

“If I’m honest, of course when I look in the mirror, I’m vain… I think I want to look my best, but I also look to other women, say, ‘How do you age with celebrating who you are, not trying to be younger?’ Like Meryl Streep, Oprah, Judi Dench. If I can have the confidence to be myself, that's quite liberating, isn’t it?”