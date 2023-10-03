Brandi Glanville Hospitalized After Collapsing at Home

NBCUniversal

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville, 50, had been admitted to a hospital after she collapsed at home.

Over the weekend, Brandi wrote on X, “I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.”

Brandi is the mother of sons Mason, 20, and Jack, 16, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

She also posted a pic of her team chart from the ER, writing, “No escaping ⁦@BravoTV⁩ even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name 🙁being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem.”

No escaping ⁦@BravoTV⁩ even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name 🙁 being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem pic.twitter.com/4ZGq6Tfj00 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 1, 2023 @BrandiGlanville

Her chart had “Dr. Cohen” and “Ciara” as her nurse, so she could be referencing “Real Housewives” EP Andy Cohen and “Summer House” star Ciara Miller.

On Monday, Glanville revealed that she was still in the hospital. She wrote on X, “Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though.”

Two years ago, Brandi was hospitalized for what doctors suspected was an infected spider bite.