Kelly Rizzo Is ‘Open’ to Dating Again After Losing Bob Saget (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kelly Rizzo talks to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about her journey with grief after the death of husband Bob Saget, revealing that she is “open” to the idea of dating.

She also dishes on pushing herself to the limits on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” airing Mondays on FOX.

Billy asked, “Where are you in your grieving process?”

Kelly explained, “I'm still just coming from a place of gratitude. Just being so grateful for the time I had with Bob. When he left a mark on this world like he did and left an incredible legacy that's really all you can hope for out of life and he accomplished that and he did that.”

As for survivor’s guilt, Rizzo shared, “You feel guilty if you have happy moments or if you're not feeling sad all the time. You feel guilty about that, but then I learned that's very normal… Now that enough time has passed, even his girls are always like... ‘That's silly. Heavenly Bob wants you to be happy.’ Earthly Bob would've been like... ‘Not too happy.’”

Can she accept a date if someone asks her out? Kelly said, “I’m open to it, yes.”

As for joining “Special Forces,” she said, “When you go through a loss of a loved one, you don't feel that strong because you're in it. You don't really have that perspective. But when everyone is telling you you have this incredible strength. You're like... 'Alright, let's put it to the test.'”

Kelly said even sleeping on the show was a challenge. “You're in a room with 14 people and people are snoring and people are tossing and turning.”

Billy wondered, “Who snored?” She dished, “Tara Reid and Tom Sandoval snored a lot.”

It turns out Kelly didn’t know much about Scandoval prior to meeting Tom.