Jennifer Hudson just casually mentioned she has a boyfriend!

Jennifer was chatting about seeing Usher, who currently has a residency at Park MGM, and his hit song “Boyfriend,” when she referenced her man.

“I just love that new song… and I’m going to bring my boyfriend, all right. We’re going to sit in the back and watch.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Common have been a rumored item for more than a year but have never confirmed the relationship.

She did tell TMZ in August, “He’s a beautiful man, I will give you that,” while he told “Today” in June, “I’ve always been inspired by her. She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man.”