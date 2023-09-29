Suspect Arrested for Tupac Shakur’s Murder (Report)

Getty Images

UPDATE: The New York Times reports a grand jury in Clark County has indicted Davis on "one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang." The prosecution also confirmed Davis was in custody.

Tupac Shakur was gunned down in 1996, and now a suspect is reportedly under arrest for his murder.

Officials not authorized to speak on the record tell The Associated Press that Duane “Keffe D” Davis was taken into custody in Las Vegas Friday on suspicion of murder.

The AP adds that it is unknown if Davis has an attorney. He has not returned requests for comment.

Back in July, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to “Extra” that a search warrant was served in connection with the case.

The police said in a statement, “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

TMZ reported at the time that the home belonged to Davis’ wife Paula Clemons.

According to 8 News Now, police were searching for “personal notes, photos and other documents related to the rapper’s death.”

Keefe D, allegedly a former Crip, has been vocal about Tupac’s murder and released the book “Compton Street Legend” in 2019.

According to TMZ, Keefe D claimed he’s the uncle of Orlando Anderson, a longtime suspect in the case. Orlando denied any wrongdoing and was later killed in a gang shooting in 1998.

The crime occurred September 7, 1996. Tupac, 25, had just left a Mike Tyson boxing match at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. He was sitting in a black BMW with Suge Knight, of Death Row Records, when they were attacked by someone in a white Cadillac.

Tupac was shot four times and spent six days in a hospital before he died.

TMZ reports that there is surveillance footage of Shakur, Knight and others jumping Anderson, Keefe D and their crew in Vegas that night, and that many thought Anderson organized a revenge killing after the Tyson fight.

Shakur is a legend in the music world. ABC News reports he sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

In April, Snoop Dogg stepped out for the premiere of “Dear Mama,” the five-part docuseries that explored the powerful bond between Tupac and his mother, the late Afeni Shakur.