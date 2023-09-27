Michael Rapaport Reveals His Bravo Power Rankings

Getty Images

Bravo super fan Michael Rapaport is the latest celebrity guest to play Bilt Rewards’ “Family Feud”-style game show “Rent Free.”

During the appearance, Rapaport, who is headed to BravoCon in Las Vegas next month, revealed his Bravo power rankings to Bilt Founder and CEO Ankur Jain.

He shared, “Mary Crosby, I gotta go with Ariana Madix, I also gotta go… this is very controversial, I gotta go with Tom Sandoval.”

Michael went on to add Shannon Beador and Teresa Giudice.

As for who is moving up the ranks, he said, “The person who is moving up the Bravo power rankings as we speak Erika Jayne. She’s got her residency in Vegas.”

Michael also won one month of free rent up to $2,500 for 13 people! Winners will be announced October 3.

“Rent Free” asks 1,000 participants to answer the same question for entry into the free rent contest. Then, a special guest — like Rapaport — is challenged with guessing the most popular answers to the question.

The more answers the special guest gets correct, the more participants that win the free month of rent!