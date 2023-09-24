Getty Images

Fresh off breaking the news of their engagement on their “Old-ish” podcast, Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green stepped out at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend with their co-host Randy Spelling.

Sharna, 38, couldn't resist showing off her stunning sparkler after two months of secrecy, gushing, “I’ll talk about it all day if you tell me to.”

Brian, 50, chimed in, “We have been engaged for two months now. We just sort of have kept it to ourselves… We are very specific about keeping these things to ourselves that are really important and enjoying them ourselves… We just shared it today.”

Sharna said, “We knew we were gonna be on a carpet and I’m gonna wear my ring.”

Showing off the fabulous ring, Sharna said, “I love her — she’s a she. I am absolutely obsessed with her, and I will never take her off.”

The proposal happened back in June at a party Burgess hosted.

People magazine reports Green said on the podcast, "I was like, 'That's the perfect place to do it.'"

Still, Burgess "never saw it coming."

With guests in their home, Green asked Burgess to see him in their bedroom, calling in his kids. His son Journey River, 7, presented his dad with a Cartier box, inside of which was the ring.

"Will you spend the rest of your life with us?" were his exact words, and Burgess confirmed, "Of course, I said yes!"

She called it "the most perfect, beautiful moment."

Instagram

Announcing the engagement on Instagram, the couple's hands are seen in a video in which his and their kids all place their hands on their parents' hands.Burgess and Green have been together since December 2020. They danced on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2021. His divorce from Megan Fox was final in February 2022.