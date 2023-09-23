Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Are Engaged

Getty Images

It's official — couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are engaged to be married!

Burgess, 38, told host Randy Spelling on iHeartRadio's "Oldish" Friday that she and Green, 50, "did the thing."

The proposal happened back in June at a party Burgess hosted.

People magazine reports Green said on the podcast, "I was like, 'That's the perfect place to do it.'"

Still, Burgess "never saw it coming."

With guests in their home, Green asked Burgess to see him in their bedroom, calling in his kids. His son Journey River, 7, presented his dad with a Cartier box, inside of which was the ring.

"Will you spend the rest of your life with us?" were his exact words, and Burgess confirmed, "Of course, I said yes!"

She called it "the most perfect, beautiful moment."

Announcing the engagement on Instagram, the couple's hands are seen in a video in which his and their kids all place their hands on their parents' hands.

Burgess and Green have been together since December 2020. They danced on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2021. His divorce from Megan Fox was final in February 2022.

Green is the dad of Kassius Lijah, 21, with Vanessa Marcil; and Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with Fox. He and Burgess are the parents of 1-year-old Zane.