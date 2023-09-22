Getty Images

Zendaya is laughing off engagement rumors after fans thought she might be engaged to Tom Holland.

The confusion started with a selfie of the “Euphoria” actress wearing a Warriors baseball cap, gray T-shirt, and a giant ring.

After Zendaya caught wind of the rumors, she posted a now-deleted Instagram Story video, telling followers, "I can't post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously."

Laughing, she added, "You think that's how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!"

She also re-posted the photo on her Story with the message, “Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao.”

The actress recently graced the cover of Elle magazine’s September issue. In the issue, Zendaya discussed her relationship with Holland.

Zendaya and Tom, who worked together on “Spider-Man,” have been dating for two years, but have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible. She explained, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”