Mel B Says Victoria Beckham Is ‘On Board’ for Spice Girls Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mel B is ready to join Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum to spice up the new “AGT: Fantasy League” show this winter.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Mel B to talk about returning to the “America’s Got Talent” family, her wedding plans, and whether fans could see a Spice Girls reunion.

Mel will be on the "AGT: Fantasy" panel alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. She joked of returning to the franchise, “I think I just had been knocking on the door for way too long, they were like, ‘Okay, we will let her in, we will let her back,’ then explained, “I got asked… I thought, ‘Yes, who wouldn’t want to join this show?’”

As for being reunited with her friend Heidi, she said, “We’ve never really been apart. We’re always kind of texting each other and sending silly photos and stuff. But to be back with everybody, that’s been quite surreal.”

Along with her new job, Mel's got reason to celebrate in her personal life!

Terri congratulated the singer, who flashed her engagement ring.

Mel and her hairdresser fiancé Rory McPhee have been going strong for five years.

Mel, 48, explained, “He’s an old family friend… He’s 36, he is best friends with my cousin, just a lovely person. I didn’t know people like that exist.”

Terri asked, “Is it true you might be getting married at St. Paul's Cathedral?”

She answered, “Oh, yes.”

That means she will wed in the same church where Princess Diana got married to Prince Charles in 1981.

Mel shared, “It is quite overwhelming, but it is going to be lovely.”

Instagram

Terri went on to ask if Mel’s fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham might be designing the wedding dress.

Mel shared, “I have asked her, so she’s up for it. But I think I want to have like a seven-day wedding where I have many different gowns.”

Back at “AGT,” anything could happen — could we see a Spice Girls reunion?