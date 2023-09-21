Instagram

Jack Obsourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart are married!

On Thursday, Osbourne announced their marriage on Instagram.

Along with posting a wedding photo, he wrote, “Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing women I’ve ever met. All in.”

Aree shared the same photo, writing, “Snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever 🌿.”

Jack’s sister Kelly responded to her post, writing, “Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I’m so happy that it’s official… we are sisters!!!!!!!”

Days before their wedding, Jack was promoting his role on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." He told "Extra's" Billy Bush, "It was way harder than I thought it would be."

Jack is living with MS, but it didn't hold him back on the show. He said, "The MS, for me, wasn't an issue at all. I've been really lucky over these last 10 years... Whatever I'm doing is just kind of working."

While he gave no hints about his upcoming wedding, Jack gave an update on his father Ozzy Osbourne's health. He commented, "He got really messed up taking a fall, totally rocked his neck. He had bad surgery, that's honestly been way more of the problem than the Parkinson's."

When asked if his mom Sharon is swearing off plastic surgery, Jack quipped, "She's probably doing one as we speak."

The wedding news comes a year after Jack and Aree welcomed their first child together.

Last summer, Jack announced their newborn’s arrival. Along with posting a precious photo of Maple in a bear onesie, he wrote, “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.”

Osbourne revealed that Maple was borne on July 9 and weighed just over 7 lbs.

Jack and Aree got engaged in December 2021.