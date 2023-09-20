Skip to Main Content
Movies September 20, 2023

Watch the Chilling Trailer for Amber Heard’s New Thriller ‘In the Fire’

Saban Films

Amber Heard is at the center of a haunting new thriller called “In the Fire.”

The movie takes place in the 1890s and follows a doctor, Grace Burnham (Heard), who travels to a remote plantation to help care for a disturbed boy. The new trailer just dropped, which reveals the doctor soon learns that the local priest believes the child is possessed. A battle of science versus religion ensues.

Watch!

“In the Fire” will be released October 13, 2023.

