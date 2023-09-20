Movies September 20, 2023
Watch the Chilling Trailer for Amber Heard’s New Thriller ‘In the Fire’
Saban Films
Amber Heard is at the center of a haunting new thriller called “In the Fire.”
The movie takes place in the 1890s and follows a doctor, Grace Burnham (Heard), who travels to a remote plantation to help care for a disturbed boy. The new trailer just dropped, which reveals the doctor soon learns that the local priest believes the child is possessed. A battle of science versus religion ensues.
Watch!
“In the Fire” will be released October 13, 2023.