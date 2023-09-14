Movies September 14, 2023
Watch! See the Official Trailer for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Check out a brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”!
Jason Momoa is returning as Aquaman in the sequel, which also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman.
The synopsis reads, “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”
The film, directed by James Wan, hits theaters December 20.
Wan recently explained why the second film is different from the first, telling Entertainment Weekly, “The first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie.”